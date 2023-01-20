Submit Release
Texas Hits New Historic High For Total Jobs 14 Months In A Row

TEXAS, January 20 - January 20, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the strength of the Texas workforce and economy following the December employment release from the Texas Workforce Commission showing Texas again surpassed its all-time record for total jobs for the 14th consecutive month. With employers adding 29,500 nonfarm jobs in December and more than 650,000 added over the year, total jobs in Texas reached a new high of 13,705,500 at year end.

“Texas leads the nation in offering businesses the freedom to flourish and grow," said Governor Abbott. “Our skilled and growing workforce is a magnet for job creators. I am proud that we've again hit a new historic high for total jobs, putting even more Texans on the path to prosperity. We live in a state of infinite possibilities, and in the legislative session ahead, we will continue working together to keep Texas the land of opportunity.”

Notable December job gains in Texas included 12,700 jobs added in education and health services, 6,300 jobs added in financial activities, and 5,500 jobs added in manufacturing.

