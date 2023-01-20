Submit Release
ACHI President Discusses the State of the State in Health Care

ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson and other health experts discuss various aspects of Arkansas’s healthcare climate in a story by Talk Business and Politics that provides an overview of the state of the state in health care.

Hospital finances, workforce needs and Arkansas’s low ranking for overall health are among the topics discussed in the story. For a variety of reasons, the financial stability of the healthcare system is “probably as fragile now as we have seen in the past couple of decades,” Thompson says.

Talk Business and Politics also recently published a review of the healthcare landscape by ACHI Director of Health Policy Craig Wilson.

