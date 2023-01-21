Suspect Sought in Burglary Two Offenses: 1800 Block of Martin Luther King, Jr., Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in Burglary Two offenses that occurred in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King, Jr., Avenue, Southeast.

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, at approximately 12:16 am, the suspect gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 23-009-834

On Friday, January 20, 2023, at approximately 3:27 am, the suspect gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 23-010-508

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.