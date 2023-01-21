NOTICE: Investors in Tattooed Chef, Inc. with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - TTCF

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2023) - Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Tattooed Chef, Inc. TTCF securities from March 20, 2021 to October 12, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period") have until February 21, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Tattooed Chef class action lawsuit. Captioned Mihaylov v. Tattooed Chef, Inc., No. 22-cv-09311 (C.D. Cal.), the Tattooed Chef class action lawsuit charges Tattooed Chef and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Tattooed Chef is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food products that are available in national retail food stores as well as on its e-commerce site.

The Tattooed Chef class action lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Tattooed Chef continuously downplayed its serious issues with internal controls; (ii) Tattooed Chef's financial statements from March 31, 2021 to the present included "certain errors" such as overstating revenue and understating losses; and (iii) as a result, Tattooed Chef would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods.

On October 12, 2022, Tattooed Chef announced that it would restate its financial statements from March 31, 2021 to the present. Specifically, Tattooed Chef revealed that its 2021 first quarter, second quarter, third quarter, and annual reports overstated revenues and understated net losses. Tattooed Chef also filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission which revealed that its 2021 financial statements "were materially misstated and should no longer be relied upon and should be restated."

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Tattooed Chef securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Tattooed Chef class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Tattooed Chef class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Tattooed Chef class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Tattooed Chef class action lawsuit.

