Kenya Pesticides, Agrochemical Products and Seeds Manufacturing and Importation Report 2022: International Brands of Global Players Dominate the Market

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Manufacture and Importation of Pesticides, Other Agrochemical Products and Seeds in Kenya 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the manufacture and importation of pesticides, other agrochemicals and seeds in Kenya provides comprehensive information on the importation, blending processing and manufacturing of these products and the state of agriculture on which they depend.

There is information on the state and size of the sector, trade, rates of use, key issues, notable local and international players, corporate actions, regulations and other developments.

There are profiles of 23 seed pesticide and agrochemical companies including state-owned Kenya Seed Company and the Agricultural Development Corporation, international players such as Bayer, Syngenta East Africa and BASF East Africa, and private companies including Kenya Highland Seed and Fertiplant East Africa.

The Kenyan pesticides and other agrochemicals industry is dominated by imports of international brands. The certified seed industry is led by state-owned enterprises, and certified maize seed is the biggest seed market in Kenya.

The growth of the pesticides and other agrochemicals and seed production industry depends on the growth of agriculture, which is the country's biggest sectoral contributor to GDP and provides livelihoods for three-quarters of the population. But most people employed in agriculture are subsistence farmers, which means a relatively small market of intensive, commercial farmers available to suppliers.

Developments

The majority of investment in the industry has been in agent and distribution networks due to extensive imports, and international brands of global players dominate the market, but there has been local production and formulation and even technological development.

The most important growth in recent years has come from biological controls as an alternative to synthetic pesticides and almost all of Kenya's major biopesticide companies are local players. The fertiliser supply industry is largely imported international brands, and a few local companies are involved in blending, but some new operations have extended more fully into chemical processing.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. COUNTRY PROFILE

3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Industry Value Chain

3.2. Geographic Position

3.3. Size of the Industry

4. LOCAL

4.1. State of the Industry

4.2. Key Trends

4.3. Key Issues

4.4. Notable Players

4.5. Trade

4.6. Corporate Actions

4.7. Regulations

5. AFRICA

6. INTERNATIONAL

7. INFLUENCING FACTORS

7.1. Unforeseen Events

7.2. Economic Environment

7.3. Labour

7.4. Environmental and Health Issues

7.5. Technology, R&D and Innovation

7.6. Government Support

7.7. Input Costs

8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

8.1. Competition

8.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

8.3. Barriers to Entry

9. SWOT ANALYSIS

10. OUTLOOK

11. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

12. REFERENCES

12.1. Publications

12.2. Websites

Summary of Notable Players

Seed Companies

Pesticide and Agro-Chemical Companies

Company Profiles - SEED COMPANIES

Agri-Seed Co Ltd

Agricultural Development Corporation

East African Seed Company Ltd

Greenlife Crop Protection Africa Ltd

Kenya Highland Seed Company Ltd

Kenya Seed Company Ltd

Syngenta East Africa Ltd

Western Seed Company Ltd

Pesticide and Agro-Chemical Companies

Arysta LifeScience (Kenya) Ltd

BASF East Africa Ltd

Bayer East Africa Ltd

Dudutech Integrated Pest Management Ltd

East African Seed Company Ltd

Fertiplant East Africa Ltd

Greenlife Crop Protection Africa Ltd

Juanco SPS Ltd

KAPI Ltd

KEL Chemicals Ltd

Kenya Biologics Ltd

Osho Chemical Industries Ltd

Real IPM Co (Kenya) Ltd (The)

Syngenta East Africa Ltd

Twiga Chemical Industries Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2ojbw1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets