All-New 2023 Honda Accord Arriving at Honda Dealers next Month as Newest Iteration of the Midsize Sedan Benchmark

All-new Accord gets sleeker design and more advanced sporty hybrid system

Accord hybrid models will eventually represent about 50% of Accord annual sales as key step in Honda electrification strategy

Modern, high-tech interior features include Honda's largest-ever touchscreen and first integration of Google built-in

Pricing starts at $37,000 (MSRP) for the exceptionally well-equipped Accord EX

MARKHAM, ON, Jan. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Sleek, powerful and electrified, the all-new 2023 Honda Accord will begin arriving at Canadian Honda dealerships in February, bringing new energy to the midsize sedan segment.

The 11th-generation Accord is available in three trim levels (one 1.5L turbo-powered and two hybrid), topped by the hybrid-powered Touring featuring Honda's first integration of Google built-in.

The 1.5L turbocharged Accord EX has a starting manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) of $37,000i (excluding $1,780 destination charge). The hybrid-electric powered 2023 Accord Sport starts at $41,000.

The two hybrid-electric powered trims feature Honda's new, more powerful hybrid-electric system. With 247 lb.-ft of torque, they're the most powerful Accord hybrids ever while achieving outstanding fuel economy ratings, with up to 5.0 L/100 KM in the city, and 5.3 L/100 KM combined. Positioned at the top of the Accord line-up they will eventually represent about 50% of annual sales, a key step in Honda's electrification strategy.

"The Honda Accord has long been considered one of the best mid-size sedans you can buy, I know that the all-new 11th-generation Accord, with its sophisticated design, refined and exhilarating driving experience, reliability and exceptional value will keep that reputation intact," says Steve Hui Assistant Vice President Honda Canada. "Accord Sport and Touring Hybrid models offer performance, efficiency and connectivity as we continue our strategy to quickly transition to an electrified future."

2023 Honda Accord Pricing & Fuel Economy Ratings

Trim Drivetrain MSRP1 MSRP Plus

$1,780

Destination

Chargeii Fuel Economy City/Hwy/Combinediii EX 1.5T/CVT $37,000 $38,780 8.1 / 6.4 / 7.3 Sport Hybrid $41,000 $42,780 5.0 / 5.7 / 5.3 Touring Hybrid $44,500 $46,280 5.0 / 5.7 / 5.3

Exceptionally Well-Equipped

The top-of-the-line hybrid-electric powered Accord Touring leads the way with advanced technology, featuring Honda's first integration of Google built-in, which includes Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play with the latest apps and services for seamless on-the-go connectivity.

With Google Assistant, users can get things done while keeping their eyes on the road and their hands on the wheel. Talk to Google to easily call or text a friend, set reminders, or even change the temperature in the car. Users can also navigate to the next destination or look up what's nearby. For example, Google Assistant enables users to set their destination in Google Maps using just their voice, with the route map then displayed in the instrument cluster.

Drivers can control their media by asking Google to skip to the next track or rewind a podcast using their favourite media apps with just their voice. Google Play enables users to download various 3rd-party apps for music, podcasts and audiobooks, just like they would on their smartphone.

The tech-savvy Accord Touring Hybrid also features a redesigned, customizable 6-inch head-up display, 12.3-inch colour centre touchscreen (Honda's largest ever), a 12-speaker Bose premium audio system with Bose Centerpoint technology, Qi-compatible 15W wireless smartphone charging, 5G Wi-Fi Hotspot capability, heated and ventilated front seats, and heated rear seats. Berlina Black 19-inch alloy wheels with machined face are also standard.

Also turbocharged, Accord EX is equipped with heated front seats, a one-touch power sliding moonroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, and 8-way power driver's seat with lumbar control. An upgraded 8-speaker audio system and Pewter Gray 17-inch alloy wheels are also standard.

For a sportier driving experience, the 2023 Accord Sport and Touring come standard with the new, more powerful two-motor hybrid system with an all-new and more refined 2.0-liter Atkinson-cycle 4-cylinder engine. Combined system output is 204 hpiv (a 3 hp increase), while traction-motor peak torque is 247 lb.-ft. of torque (up 15 lb.-ft.). Despite the increase in power and performance, hybrid-powered Sport and Touring are the most fuel-efficient sedans in the Honda line-up, with fuel economy up to 5.0 L/100 KM city and 5.3 L/100 KM combined.

Accord Sport features a leather-wrapped shift knob and heated steering wheel and Berlina Black 19-inch alloy wheels with machined face. Sport and Touring hybrid models get Honda's largest ever touchscreen, a 12.3-inch unit with a physical volume knob, wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility.

Sportier, More Refined and More Advanced

The all-new 11th-generation Accord is longer and sleeker with premium proportions and a broad stance, further advancing the Honda design direction with a low horizontal beltline and a long, powerful front end. Accord backs up its sleek new looks with more confident and refined dynamics for a sportier and more engaging driving experience.

Now based on the enhanced global Honda Architecture, every 2023 Accord benefits from extensive improvements to the body, chassis, safety technology and overall driving refinement. Accord's chassis rigidity has been increased and suspension and steering updates make Accord even more enjoyable to drive.

The cabin experience includes a new modern and sporty interior featuring fine craftsmanship and high-quality materials, with close attention paid to the operation of all switchgear and controls for a premium feel. High-style materials include elegant Piano Black trim and a striking metal mesh accent that stretches across the instrument panel.

Selectable drive modes optimize the driving experience for various conditions. Normal and Econ modes are standard on the turbocharged Accord EX. Hybrid models (Sport and Touring) feature an updated Sport mode and a new Individual mode that enables customization of the driving experience.

In addition, all 2023 Accords come standard with an expanded Honda Sensing® suite of driver-assistive technologies that includes Traffic Jam Assist and a smoother, more natural feeling to functions, such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow and the Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS). A rear seat reminder and rear seatbelt reminder are also new and standard across the line-up.

Additional details on the all-new 2023 Honda Accord are available here.

To subscribe to the latest Honda Canada news and updates, please visit www.hondanews.ca.

About Honda Canada

Honda Canada Inc. was founded in 1969 and is the parent company for both Honda and Acura vehicle brands in Canada. Since 1986, the company has produced Honda engines and almost 10 million cars and light trucks at its Alliston, Ontario manufacturing facilities, where the Honda Civic and Honda CR-V are currently built. Honda Canada has invested over $6.5 billion in Canada, and each year sources over $3 billion in goods and services from Canadian suppliers. Since its inception, Honda Canada has sold over five million Honda and Acura passenger cars and light trucks in Canada through a dealer network of more than 280 dealerships across the country. For more information, please visit www.hondacanada.ca.

_______________________________________________________

i Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) excluding tax, license, registration, $1,780 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary.

ii MSRP plus $1,780 destination charge, excluding tax, license, registration and options. Dealer prices may vary.

iii Based on 2023 EPA mileage ratings; Use for comparison purposes only; your mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions, and other factors.

iv Total system horsepower (ISO net) of the peak, concurrent output of the two electric motors and gasoline engine.



SOURCE Honda Canada Inc.