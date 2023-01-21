Exclusive Viewing of the New Public Television Series Wild Rivers With Tillie Planned for January 27, 2023 on the Prescott College Campus

Prescott College is excited to welcome Tillie Walton '07 to campus on January 27th at the Crossroads Center for a special evening of storytelling about her journeys on the last remaining wild rivers of the American West. Starting with a 5:30 p.m. social, the evening will include a 7:00 p.m. Q & A and screening of the series premiere of her public television series, "Wild Rivers with Tillie" with Emmy Award-winning producer and director Dan Duncan.

Prescott Alumna Tillie Walton '07 (B.S. in Environmental Science and Hydrology) to Share Her Experiences of River Exploration in the American West

Hosted by Tillie Walton, award-winning river conservationist, hydrologist, and river guide, the inaugural season takes viewers down some of the finest, remaining wild rivers of the West—visiting places few have ever seen. From world-renowned icons to hidden gems, Tillie's unscripted adventures showcase the people and wildlife who depend upon these hardworking, and oftentimes, threatened river systems.

"Rivers can be considered the veins and arteries of our planet. They contain the magic of water, which we are all made of and connects us to each other," says Tillie. Her love of rivers began after high school when she guided commercial whitewater expeditions through the Grand Canyon and on other rivers around the world. "The river is where I have felt most at home and connected to myself, to nature, and to others. I want to share that feeling and my passion for rivers with as many people as possible."

The series is produced and directed by Emmy Award-winning creator Dan Duncan. Dan has been at the helm of a handful of nationally distributed programs, including Producer/Director of The Desert Speaks, a PBS documentary series, and the internationally distributed series In The Americas with Dave Yetman. He is the recipient of 24 Rocky Mountain Emmy Awards and numerous other awards for directing, cinematography, and editing.

"The first time I collaborated with Tillie was on a Grand Canyon river trip while producing an episode for In The Americas with David Yetman. Tillie was a natural on camera, demonstrating a genuine passion for not just the Colorado River but for all rivers. She is a subject-matter expert speaking for rivers, giving them a much-needed voice. It's exciting to collaborate with her on this new series," says Dan Duncan of their teaming up to create the program.

Walton has served on the board of many local, national and international organizations. She is passionate about meditation and wellness and has been blessed to have worked with incredible world leaders and teachers in these fields. Walton holds a B.S. in Environmental Science and Hydrology and a Master's in Environmental Management and Planning.

"Wild Rivers with Tillie" will be airing on public television stations nationwide this spring; check your local listings.

Event location: The Crossroads Center, 220 Grove Avenue, Prescott, AZ 86301.

This event is brought to the Prescott College campus as part of Water in the West, an On-Campus Undergraduate course. It is supported by the College's Advancement and Alumni Relations Office.

About Prescott College

Prescott College seeks to educate students of diverse ages and backgrounds to understand, thrive in, and enhance the world community and environment. Prescott College sets the standard for academic excellence through experiential, collaborative education that transforms diverse learners into leaders who make a difference. Committed to social justice and environmental sustainability, the college serves local and global communities through innovative and intellectually adventurous liberal arts and professional programs. For more information, visit http://www.Prescott.edu.

