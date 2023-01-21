As online visibility becomes increasingly important for medical practitioners, digital marketing firm Titan Wire Media announced its new hyper-local multimedia branding campaigns for orthopedic surgeons.

Tucson, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2023) - Titan Wire Media is now offering a range of digital content published on hundreds of high-authority platforms. Along with a localized focus, media campaigns can now target specific services and terms, such as total joint replacement, minimally invasive, robotic joint replacement, ambulatory surgery centers, and more.

More details can be found at: https://titanwire.clientcabin.com

Titan Wire Media Announces Content Marketing & Branding For Orthopedic Surgeons

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/152083_8fcd1bd7744a7a8c_001full.jpg

Titan Wire Media developed its latest content service to increase the online presence and reputation of orthopedic surgeons. The agency now uses a team of professional writers and marketing experts, allowing for campaigns to be crafted without a need for significant time commitments on behalf of clients.

As a recent report from Pew Research Center highlights the impact that the pandemic had on internet usage - with 90% of US adults saying the internet is essential or important, while 40% say they now use digital technology in new or different ways - Titan Wire Media notes that the medical industry is not exempt, with applications such as telemedicine seeing a marked increase.

Titan Wire Media designed its new branding and marketing campaigns to help orthopedic surgeons connect with an increasingly online client base. The hyper-local focus is designed to take advantage of the localization technologies used by major search engines, generating significantly improved results in a specific region.

Along with individual campaigns, Titan Wire Media states that clients can now opt for multiple or rolling content sequences, allowing them to target different service types with each effort. The firm also offers premium services, which feature the client's brand on several extra platforms.

About Titan Wire Media

Incorporating a team of marketing and SEO experts, professional writers, and multimedia network partnerships, Titan Wire Media aims to create greater visibility for small businesses across the US. The agency's innovative solutions continue to evolve, with further developments expected throughout 2023.

Company founder Matthew Weaver stated: "We use connections, special deals, and strategies with major media sites to help businesses get seen in the highly competitive online space. Our team consists of writers, developers and advertising professionals that have helped hundreds of businesses."

Interested parties can find more information by visiting: https://www.linkedin.com/in/titanwireweaver

Contact Info:

Name: Matthew Weaver

Email: Mweaver@titan.wire

Organization: Titan Wire Media

Website: https://titanwire.clientcabin.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152083