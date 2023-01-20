Submit Release
Men’s basketball looks to continue home-court success this weekend

(WPRI) – Home conference games always come at a premium. Archie Miller and Mike Martin’s squads have played well in their respective buildings.

“The Big thing about this time of year is you have to take advantage of your opportunities,” Miller said.

Rhody is looking to make it five-straight at the Ryan Center.

“It’s great to be in front of the home crowd,” said sophomore guard Ish Leggett. “It will give us energy.”

Brown is eyeing three-straight wins at the Pizzitola Sports Center.

“Every game in this league, teams are desperate. Every game is important,” said Brown head coach Mike Martin.

The question to be answered: Can Brown position itself to breakthrough into the postseason?

“We’ve got to play well and beat Columbia. We have to get this game on Saturday,” Martin said.

And can URI stay within striking distance of a first-round bye in Brooklyn?

“Bottom line is, our team is not physical enough in and around the paint and on the glass,” Miller said. “Number one thing I could emphasize going on with the season and into Saturday.”

