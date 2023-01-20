Maye Toure has taken advantage of her chance

How does one go from eight minutes per game to being one of the best players in the Atlantic 10 conference?

“People who work hard and are patient – great things come,” URI head coach Tammi Reiss said.

Mayé Touré has that combination in spades and it has led to a serious breakout this season. Now on center stage after limited minutes last season, Touré has been one of the major reasons for URI’s continued success. The junior forward is averaging a team-high 14.4 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. She recorded six consecutive double-doubles, including one that featured a career-high 15 rebounds in a win over Loyola Chicago on Sunday.

The Rams are 15-3 overall and off to a 6-0 start in A-10 play. Along the way, they knocked off the only teams ranked ahead of them in the league’s preseason poll.

“I’m trying to get better every day,” Touré said. “I’m trying to see what I’m good at it and what I need to work on. We’re starting good. I hope we’re going to go further than we did last year.”

There’s a hint of surprise behind all of URI’s success given what the team lost to graduation last year. Dolly Cairns was the team’s only returning starter and the only player back who had played more than 14 minutes per game. Touré was among the players who was asked to step up, and to say she’s done it would be an understatement.

Last year, the native of Athis-Mons, France, played in 24 games and averaged 8.5 minutes per contest. She scored 1.8 points per game. While she had ability and potential, it was tough to find minutes in a senior-laden front court. Emmanuelle Tahane and Marie-Paule Foppossi were the driving forces behind URI’s big year and both played upwards of 33 minutes per game.

“I loved the experience but it was really hard,” Touré said. “I had some bad days. It was tough. But I was learning so much from Manu, MP, Dez. They were such a good example. Everything I’m doing today is because I watched Manu do it.”

In this era of college basketball, patience is a rare commodity. Immediate eligibility for transfers has led to a flood of movement, with thousands of players moving on each year. But Touré was not one of them.

“I worked so hard - I was going to make it pay off,” Touré said. “I didn’t want to leave. I was pretty sure that this year was going to be better. And I love it here. I enjoy it every day.”

Like teammate Sophie Phillips, she was content to her bide her time, knowing her chance would come – and knowing what was required to seize it.

“Sophie and Mayé both, they worked so hard in the off-season,” Reiss said. “They came back different players. That’s kudos to them.”

Touré spent her summer playing for her native country’s U20/U21 national team, which competed in FIBA U20 Women’s European Championship. It helped her blossom.

“Confidence,” Touré said of what she gained from the experience. “They really trusted me. I had a big role. And leadership. I was a captain. Trying to proved the same thing here.”

Touré showcased her improvements from the start. In URI’s season opener, she poured in 27 points against Harvard. After a quiet game next time out, she scored in double figures in eight consecutive games.

As the Rams wrapped up non-conference play and opened their A-10 slate, Touré’s double-double streak began. She had 20 points and 10 rebounds in the big win over UMass and 24 and 11 against La Salle.

“Mayé just wants to be so good, so badly,” Reiss said. “She just works. Every day.”

And she has held on tight to her opportunity this season. When the team was in Florida for a tournament in November, Touré was battling illness, but didn’t miss a game. She wouldn’t allow it.

“She was sick for about three weeks when we were in Florida. I couldn’t say three words without her coughing up a lung, the whole time for three weeks,” Reiss said. “I said, ‘Listen, Mayé, you may have to...’ and she’d say, ‘No no, I’m fine.’ Just played through it. If her thumb hurts, tape it up. If her knee hurts, ‘No, coach I’m fine.’ She just wants to be great and wants the opportunity so bad. Even if she’s injured, she’ll never tell me, because she never wants to not be on the floor again.”

Touré ranks ninth in the league in scoring and sixth in rebounds. She’s also 10th in blocked shots. She was honored as A-10 Player of the Week earlier this month.

The sky’s the limit for Touré and her team.

“Game by game, we’re getting better,” she said.