Council President Glass to Hold Media Availability on Monday, Jan. 23 at 1:30 p.m. to Discuss the FY24 Capital Budget and FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program

MARYLAND, January 21 - For Immediate Release: Friday, January 20, 2023

Council president will also highlight next steps in the Planning Board interview and appointment process







Rockville, Md., Jan. 20, 2023— On Monday, January 23 at 1:30 p.m., Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass will hold a media availability to discuss the recommended FY24 Capital Budget and amendments to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program which the County Executive submitted to the Council on Jan. 17. Public hearings on the recommended capital budget will take place on Feb. 7 and 9. Details about Montgomery County’s recommended capital budget can be found here.

Glass will also describe the next steps in the interview and appointment process to fill three upcoming vacancies for members on the Montgomery County Planning Board by Feb. 28. The deadline for the Council to receive applications is today at 5 p.m.

Additionally, Glass will highlight items on the Council’s agenda, including a public hearing on the State Transportation Priorities Letter, which includes funding for Vision Zero, Bus Rapid Transit implementation, commuter rail expansion and more.

The Council president’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media.

# # #