Hawaii Department of Transportation alerts public of parking restrictions along Kamehameha Highway for Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational

Honolulu – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) is alerting motorists of parking restrictions on Kamehameha Highway on Oahu’s North Shore in anticipation of the Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.

No parking will be allowed on either side of Kamehameha Highway from ‘Ili‘ohu Place to the Mission of Saints Peter & Paul Church beginning Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 10 p.m. through the duration of the event.

Temporary barriers will be placed in the shoulders to prevent parking and allow safe pedestrian access. Honolulu Police officers will be patrolling the area enforcing the parking restriction. Vehicles parked within the restricted area will be cited and/or towed at the owner’s expense. Should the event be cancelled, the barriers will be removed as quickly as possible, and the parking restriction will be lifted.

HDOT is postponing planned lane closures on Kamehameha Highway along Oahu’s North Shore in anticipation of the crowds of people venturing to Waimea Bay.

Electronic message boards will be strategically placed at key decision making points including Wahiawa, Kahaluu and Kahuku to alert motorists of parking restrictions and heavy traffic on the North Shore. Additional signs will be placed on both ends of the designated area near Waimea Bay to notify drivers of the parking restriction.

We ask those travelling to the North Shore to be patient, drive safely, and expect delays. As with past Eddie’s, we expect the number of cars on the road to significantly exceed the capacity. HDOT has been in coordination with the Honolulu Police Department, City & County of Honolulu Parks and Recreation Department, and Department of Transportation Services to mitigate impacts to the best extent possible. The Honolulu Department of Transportation Services has provided a map to show the no parking zone here

