Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green lowers flags for Princess Kawananakoa Funeral Services

HONOLULU, HI  ̶  Governor Josh Green, M.D. has ordered that United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi, from sundown on Saturday, January 21, through sundown on Monday, January 23.

The order to fly the flag at half-staff is in observance of the two days of funeral services for Princess Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa, who died on December 11, 2022. The late Princess has laid in state at ʻIolani Palace, the first member of a Native Hawaiian royal family to be so solemnly hosted by the Palace in more than a century.

“Jaime and I join untold numbers of people who are mourning the loss of the Princess,” said Gov. Green. “She will be warmly remembered for her generosity to the Native Hawaiian people, as well as the legacy of giving and advocacy that she left for all of Hawaiʻi’s people.”

