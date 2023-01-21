Submit Release
F&G Range Grant Committee to meet virtually Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. MST

The Idaho Fish and Game Citizen Shooting Range Advisory Committee will hold their first meeting of 2023 on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 6 p.m. MST. The meeting will be streamed live via Zoom

Members of the public can observe the meeting by visiting the above link or can watch the meeting in the Owyhee Room at Idaho Fish and Game Headquarters at 600 S. Walnut St. in Boise. There will be no opportunities for public comment or interaction with the committee during the meeting. 

Agenda items include: 

  • Staff and committee member welcome (Adam Park, IDFG Communications Bureau Chief)
  • Review available funding for the upcoming fiscal grant cycle and grant parameters (Brenda Beckley, IDFG Hunter & Angler Recruitment Manager)
  • Committee representative roles and responsibilities (Owen Moroney, Deputy Attorney General)

The Citizen Shooting Range Advisory Committee consists of members of the public who actively use shooting ranges and are familiar with the elements for safe public shooting ranges in their communities. They represent a diversity of shooting opportunities that include hunters, recreational and competitive shooters.

Video Conference Information

Livestream via Zoom

Webinar ID: 922 0794 4972

Individuals with disabilities may request meeting accommodations by contacting the Director’s office at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game directly at 208-334-5159 or through the Idaho Relay Service at 1-800-377-2529 (TDD).

