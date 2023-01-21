Submit Release
Wilton Resources Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2023) - Wilton Resources Inc. WIL (the "Corporation"), announces that on January 20, 2023 the Board of Directors of the Corporation granted 700,000 stock options (the "Options") to purchase common shares of the Corporation ("Shares") to certain directors, officers and consultants of the Corporation (the "Option Holders"). The Options vest on the date of issuance and are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant at an exercise price of $0.80 per Share. Each grant of Options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information please contact:

Wilton Resources Inc.
Richard Anderson
Chief Executive Officer
(403) 619 6609

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/152061

