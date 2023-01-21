Khaled Al Maleh, as known as Kal Maleh is an NYC celebrity actor, award-winning director, and one of the most renowned producers in Florida, California, and beyond.

A unique, broad perspective is one of the most important qualities all actors and directors possess. As someone who has lived on three continents and traveled across all compass points, Khaled Al Maleh has an array of lenses through which he can channel his work.

Born on July 7, 1978, in Syria to the award-winning legendary producer and director Khaldoun Almaleh, Khaled followed in his father’s footsteps and harnessed his innate talents to climb to the top of the ladder in the global film space.

Although he was born in Syria, Kal Maleh spent his childhood in Athens, Greece. When he turned 18 years old, he moved to Boston, MA where his pursuit of film knowledge begins.

Merely months upon moving to Boston, Kal Maleh enrolled in the Emerson College; after graduating with impeccable grades, he earned his BA in Film in 2000.

Kal Maleh is famously known for directing a range of high-rated titles, such as “Roots Run Deep”, and “Samo Zaen: Taala Bas”, “Second Coming”. Most fans of quality comedy know Kal Maleh for his best-rated title “Where Should I Put My Vase.”

Although he is widely regarded as one of the best producers in his field, Kal Maleh also boasts numerous acting accolades under his belt. He starred in various short movies, including but not limited to “Roumieh”, “Salam”, “Searching Skies”, and “Detained”, as well as a variety of TV series, such as “Justice for All with Judge Cristina Perez”, “Bab Al Haara”, “Rijal Alhasm”, and “Al-Taghriba Al-Filistinia”.

Khaled Al Maleh has starred in more than 25 high-budget TV and film productions across the Middle East, as well as several feature films in Greece.

