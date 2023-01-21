Fertility Supplements Global Market Report 2022: Focus on Natural Fertility Supplements Opens Avenues For Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fertility Supplements Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global fertility supplements market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% during 2022-2027. The global industry will likely grow healthy due to attractive long-term growth from favorable demographic and social/cultural shifts. Fertility supplements are a growing industry with high opportunities for manufacturers, especially for vendors offering fertility supplement solutions that male and female consumers widely use. Factors like growing awareness regarding fertility health, increasing advanced maternal age population (women) in developed and emerging markets, rapidly increasing population of infertile couples worldwide, and awareness of infertility issues among the global adult population are boosting the fertility supplements market.

The fertility supplements are chemically manufactured solutions that improve fertility levels in men and women. Fertility supplements contain vitamins, minerals, hormones, antioxidants, and other ingredients that can boost fertility. In recent years, fertility supplements containing plant-derived ingredients have been in high demand. For men, fertility supplements help to increase sperm motility, count, and testosterone level. On another side for women, fertility supplements help to elevate the estrogen level and improve the menstrual cycle. Fertility supplements deliver significant benefits for improving the fertility level, such as it helps to build hormones that further support reproductive procedures, positively influencing the fertility supplements market growth.

Key Vendors

Coast Science

Exeltis USA

Fairhaven Health

LENUS Pharma GesmbH

Vitabiotics Ltd.

Other Prominent Vendors

AdvaCare Pharma

Bayer Ag

Beli

CaDi- Cambridge Diagnostic Imaging

Carlson Labs

DCMG Laboratories

Elan Healthcare

Eu Natural

Fermenta Biotech

FullWell

Hera (HeraNow)

iNova Pharmaceuticals (Pty) Ltd.

Laboratorios Fertypharm S.L.

Life Extension

Nestle

Nature's Craft

Nutra Business

Nua Fertility

Ocean Healthcare

Orthomol

Ovaterra

Pragati Biocare Pvt. Ltd.

Premama

Puritan's Pride

Ritual

Renova Nutrition

Supplemena

Seeking Health

TTK

Thorne

Wellbeing Nutrition

Zenith Nutrition

