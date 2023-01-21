Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week Adds Several New Experiences to What Has Become One of South Florida's Largest Celebrations of All Genres of Art & Design

Several new annual art experiences have been launched during Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week in 2023 which is furthering its goal of solidifying the Greater Fort Lauderdale area as an international Art & Culture destination.

Fort Lauderdale, FL January 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- UniteUs Group is proud to welcome the launch of several new annual experiences including Art Hollywood, Local Filmmaker Showcase, AOTA Visual Arts Festival, Revolving Museum, and 2 for 1 Admission to NSU Art Museum to the Art & Design Week they produce annually.

This list of new experiences in addition to the annual Artist Studio Tours, artDISCOURSE Series, Art, Culture & Creative Economy Talk, AIA Fort Lauderdale Architecture Fair, IGNITE Broward, Sofar Sounds Fort Lauderdale, and the unveiling of Broward County’s first-ever Moss Mural by Plant the Future at the AC Hotel Fort Lauderdale Beach continue to make this award-winning annual celebration of everything Art and Culture throughout the Greater Fort Lauderdale area one of the largest celebrations of all genres of Art & Design in South Florida.

Details on these new experiences are as follows:

Art & Dine Lauderdale (January 22) kick-off will take place at 5:00 pm at Regina’s Farm - Fort Lauderdale’s under-the-radar backyard dining experience with a 2-year wait list. This near-sold-out kick-off event will feature the sale of artwork from several Brazilian Artists and double as a fundraiser for the coordination and promotion of all of Fort Lauderdale's artists and arts & cultural institutions involved in FTLADW.

Art Hollywood (January 27 - 28) is an artist studio-centric showcase of artists living and working throughout the City of Hollywood where Artists will open their doors to visitors to share their work and insight into their process The 2-day event will also feature free tours, talks, and demos throughout the weekend and maps of Hollywood Open Studios will be distributed on January 27 during the gallery tour of the Hollywood Art & Culture Center's current exhibition 2022 Florida Biennial with Curator of Exhibitions Meaghan Kent.

AOTA Visual Arts Festival will be taking place in the historic Sistrunk neighborhood of Fort Lauderdale (January 26-28) and aims to bring the community together through the arts. Local artists and international artists will be painting 16+ murals live throughout the week starting from NW 7th Ave, titled Avenue of the Arts, including surrounding businesses in and around the Sistrunk community.

1st Annual Filmmaker Showcase at Savor Cinema in downtown Fort Lauderdale (January 23 / 8:00 pm) will feature seven short and feature films from Broward-based filmmakers which include Laurel Levey, Gustavo Aviles, Scott Barnett, Timothy Mark Davis, Ivana Rashlich, Paolo Mugnaini and Teresita "Angela" Terga.

Revolving Museum (January 25-28) presents “Word Play: Florida Road Show,” a traveling public art adventure featuring text-based art, interactive sculpture, interactive games, film projections, performances, poetry, and community workshops will be set up at Esplanade Park, Hollywood Arts Park and MASS District.

"Evan Snow and I are big believers in rising tides raises all ships and the belief that creating platforms for art and arts institutions to be highlighted and promoted within a concentrated week will help promote diversity, bring neighbors into dialogue, increase creativity, offer opportunities to cultivate civic pride,” says Andrew Martineau / Co-Founder Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week / CEO UniteUs Group. “As Broward County residents with a passion for the arts, it’s great to be able to donate our time, talent, and funding to elevate the Arts and help establish the county as an international destination for Art & Design.”

About Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week

Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week (January 21-29, 2023) is a result of the desire to unite all of Fort Lauderdale's artists and arts & cultural institutions to highlight all that the city has to offer through an annual self-guided tour and celebration of everything art and culture throughout the Greater Fort Lauderdale area with the ultimate goal of establishing Broward County as an international Art & Culture destination. For more information about Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week, visit www.FTLADW.com.

