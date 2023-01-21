Phreesia Life Sciences Named One of MM+M's "Best Places to Work 2022"

Phreesia, a leader in patient intake, outreach and activation, is pleased to announce that for the second year in a row, the healthcare marketing industry trade publication Medical Marketing and Media (MM+M) has named Phreesia Life Sciences to its list of Best Places to Work 2022.

Now in its fifth year, the annual review spotlights the healthcare marketing industry's top agencies and service providers that support the life sciences industry as rated by employees themselves. Phreesia was one of only three companies recognized in the "Healthcare Service Providers" category, and one of just 12 companies or agencies featured overall.

MM+M spotlighted Phreesia's inclusive culture, benefits and professional growth opportunities as standout features that make it a top-tier employer among healthcare service providers.

"We couldn't be more honored to receive this recognition from our employees for the second consecutive year," said Amy VanDuyn, Phreesia's Senior Vice President, Human Resources. "Phreesia Life Sciences is focused on hiring and retaining passionate, curious and innovative employees who are ready to support our goal of improving patient health outcomes, and we're thrilled to be named among the industry's best destinations for talented individuals."

Staffers gave Phreesia high marks for dedication to employees' well-being and professional growth, as well as its efforts to ensure employees are connected with one another. MM+M highlighted the company's use of cross-functional projects and several new initiatives it added this year, including an employee recognition plan that awards points that can be redeemed for gifts once benchmarks are achieved and a new hire mentorship and training program.

"I'm incredibly proud of the way Phreesia Life Sciences continues to meet post-COVID crisis changes across the industry. We've accomplished this through both our support of crucial and timely research and outreach efforts around important healthcare topics like vaccination, and also our continued investments in cultivating a spirit of collaboration and inclusivity while working remotely," said David Linetsky, Phreesia's Senior Vice President, Life Sciences.

About Phreesia Life Sciences

Phreesia empowers life sciences companies to connect meaningfully with clinically relevant patients, delivering tailored health content in a one-to-one setting. Our PatientConnect offering identifies and motivates the right patients to initiate meaningful brand conversations, while our PatientInsights product enables our clients to better understand key patient populations.

Phreesia meets patients where they are, both virtually and in person, and reaches them at multiple touchpoints throughout their healthcare journey.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005492/en/