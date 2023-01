Unit has one bedroom, one bathroom, hardwood floors, central air, a washer and dryer, and a security system.

132 TERRACE STREET: $225,000

To qualify, your annual income must be equal to or less than:

1 persons, $78,550

2 persons, $89,750

3 persons, $100,950

THIS UNIT IS AVAILABLE ON A FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE BASIS.



Call the Boston Home Center at (617) 635-4663 for more information.