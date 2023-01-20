Mikhail Mishustin’s conversation with Speaker of the People’s Council of the National Assembly of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

RUSSIA, January 20 - The meeting was held during Mikhail Mishustin’s working visit to Turkmenistan.

Mikhail Mishustin: Mr Berdimuhamedov,

I would like to sincerely thank you for the warm reception. Yesterday, we had a packed day. Among other things, the Russian delegation toured Ashgabat. It’s a beautiful city.

Allow me to convey to you the best wishes and kind regards from President of Russia Vladimir Putin, who said that he is always looking forward to seeing you. I also want to thank you for paying much attention to the development of Russia-Turkmenistan relations.

Last November, you visited Moscow. An inter-parliamentary commission was established. Valentina Matviyenko, who is a great fan of your country and is fond of Turkmenistan, also sends you her best regards. Vyacheslav Volodin is planning to pay an official visit to Turkmenistan shortly.

I would like to say that in trade and the economy, an area we are focusing on with many projects in the offing, we have a number of options, which you, Mr Berdimuhamedov, have mentioned. Of course, I must particularly note our projects in energy, industry, digital sphere, transport, culture, and humanitarian field.

We have visited an excellent school named after Alexander Pushkin. I admired the students. They recited verses in Turkmen, told us about poetry, literature and culture, and asked questions about higher educational institutions, among other things. This is a symbol of friendship. I told them that if they were going to strengthen friendship between our two nations, it will be result of studying at this school.

Of course, it is worth noting that many regions of the Russian Federation cooperate with Turkmenistan. Mr Berdimuhamedov, we have counted 60 Russian regions that maintain friendly ties – trade, economic, industrial, and cultural – with Turkmenistan. Leaders of three regions have come here. I am referring to the President of Tatarstan, who traditionally works with and has many friends among Turkmenistani colleagues; the Astrakhan Region, which is also quite active; and St Petersburg, which has likewise sent its representatives.

There are many students from Turkmenistan studying at Russian universities. We have specified the figure – 30,000 – and we are very pleased about this. There are government quotas: 250 positions. We are very happy that young people from Turkmenistan travel to Russia.

We keep a common memory of the Great Patriotic War, of our fathers and grandfathers who sacrificed their lives. These days, we are marking the 80th anniversary of breaking the siege of Leningrad and the victory in the Battle of Stalingrad. The soldiers at the war fronts and home front workers committed an unparalleled feat of valour. These were our joint efforts. I know about a lot of Turkmens who fought heroically. Today, we visited the People’s Memory memorial complex and paid tribute to the fallen. I would like to thank you for this caring attitude to our common history.

Thank you once again. Mr Berdimuhamedov, I am ready to discuss all current issues with you.

