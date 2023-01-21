Northbound I-79 Sign Structure Work Starts Monday Night in Sewickley Hills

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing overnight lane restrictions on northbound I-79 in Sewickley Hills Borough, Allegheny County will begin Monday night, January 23 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction will occur on northbound I-79 between the Emsworth/Sewickley (Exit 66) and Mt. Nebo Road (Exit 68) interchanges weeknights from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through mid-February as crews conduct Dynamic Message Sign installation work.

Please use caution if traveling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

