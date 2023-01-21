Press Releases

01/20/2023

Governor Lamont and Lt. Governor Bysiewicz on the 50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont and Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz released the following statements regarding the 50th anniversary of the January 22, 1973, landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Roe v. Wade:

Governor Lamont said, “For almost five decades, United States courts have protected the constitutional rights of women to make their own healthcare and reproductive decisions. Now today, in the aftermath of Dobbs, we are faced with an activist court that has decided that they know better. The courts have turned back the clock to an era that saw dangerous and life-threatening situations in which women died or were left severely injured because they could not access the medical care that they should have every right to access on their own. I am grateful to live in Connecticut, where our laws make it clear that government will not interfere in reproductive freedom. As long as I am governor, I will do everything in my power to block laws from being enacted that restrict the right to choose.”

Lt. Governor Bysiewicz said, “On this 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade decision, rededicating ourselves to protecting women’s reproductive rights is more important now than ever. Let’s be clear, the fight to protect these freedoms did not end on Election Day. Connecticut has always been a leader in advancing women’s rights, and last year we proved our commitment by expanding upon who can provide critical healthcare to women in need. We have opened our doors to women who need care if they can’t legally receive it in their own state, and we will continue to stand on the side of women to make sure that their right to choose is always protected.”

For more information on reproductive rights in Connecticut, visit ct.gov/reproductiverights.