Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,175 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,729 in the last 365 days.

Governor Lamont Appoints Matthew Brokman To Serve as Senior Advisor

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

01/20/2023

Governor Lamont Appoints Matthew Brokman To Serve as Senior Advisor

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is appointing Matthew C. Brokman to serve in the Office of the Governor as senior advisor. In this role, Brokman will assist in the coordination of legislative, policy, and external affairs functions on behalf of the office.

“Matt has a vast amount of experience working on policy issues in the General Assembly, is well-respected by both sides of the aisle, and will be able to hit the ground running as we begin this next legislative session and promote a Connecticut that works for everyone,” Governor Lamont said. “I am glad to welcome him to the executive branch.”

“It is an honor to join Governor Lamont’s team in working to move Connecticut forward,” Brokman said. “In collaboration with legislators and stakeholders, I know we will continue growing a more equitable and just state for all this legislative session.”

Brokman most recently served as chief of staff for House Majority Leader Jason Rojas in a position that he has held since January of 2021. Prior to that, he was chief of staff for former Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz from May of 2018 to December of 2020. He has also served in the Connecticut House Democrats Office as the director of policy, communications, and outreach from January of 2017 to April of 2018. He is a graduate of The George Washington University.

Twitter: @GovNedLamont
Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont

You just read:

Governor Lamont Appoints Matthew Brokman To Serve as Senior Advisor

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.