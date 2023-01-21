Press Releases

01/20/2023

Governor Lamont Appoints Matthew Brokman To Serve as Senior Advisor

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that he is appointing Matthew C. Brokman to serve in the Office of the Governor as senior advisor. In this role, Brokman will assist in the coordination of legislative, policy, and external affairs functions on behalf of the office.

“Matt has a vast amount of experience working on policy issues in the General Assembly, is well-respected by both sides of the aisle, and will be able to hit the ground running as we begin this next legislative session and promote a Connecticut that works for everyone,” Governor Lamont said. “I am glad to welcome him to the executive branch.”

“It is an honor to join Governor Lamont’s team in working to move Connecticut forward,” Brokman said. “In collaboration with legislators and stakeholders, I know we will continue growing a more equitable and just state for all this legislative session.”

Brokman most recently served as chief of staff for House Majority Leader Jason Rojas in a position that he has held since January of 2021. Prior to that, he was chief of staff for former Speaker of the House Joe Aresimowicz from May of 2018 to December of 2020. He has also served in the Connecticut House Democrats Office as the director of policy, communications, and outreach from January of 2017 to April of 2018. He is a graduate of The George Washington University.