Lennart Båge new acting chairperson of the SEI Board

“It has been a privilege to lead the SEI Board and to help guide the important work of SEI”, said Lövin. “The triple crises, of climate, nature and poverty, must be tackled with policies and practices that are based on science. SEI is providing relevant and actionable evidence, which gives me hope that we can, if we choose to, turn the tide on these crises.”

Lennart Båge steps in as acting chairperson of the SEI Board, of which he has been a member since 2020. Båge has been the acting Director General of Sida, the Co-Chair of the UN Green Climate Fund (GCF), and the head of the UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), and he is a former Swedish ambassador. 

“I look forward to continuing to work with the talented team at SEI”, said Båge. “Next year is a critical moment for the international sustainability agenda, with summit meetings on the Sustainable Development Goals and climate ambition. Thanks to strong institutional support and a pool of highly motivated and competent people, SEI is well-placed to make a meaningful contribution – it’s an honour and a pleasure to be part of the team!”

