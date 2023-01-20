Video Series Premiere – Drawing Your Way to Success!

Join New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Communications Director Darren Vaughan and Licensing Operations Manager Chad Nelson as they discuss the ins and outs of the 2023-2024 Big Game Draw in the first video of the department’s “Drawing Your Way to Success” series. The video will premiere at 5 p.m. MST Friday, Jan. 20 on YouTube at https://youtu.be/IYFnzBK28oU. The video will be available from this date forward for you to watch at your convenience. We will be premiering additional videos to help you throughout the draw season. The deadline for Draw 1 (bear and turkey) is Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. MST, and the deadline for Draw 2 (Barbary sheep, bighorn sheep, deer, elk, ibex, javelina, pronghorn, oryx, and private-land only deer licenses in Units 2A, 2B, 2C, 4 and 5A) is March 22 at 5 p.m. MST. Good luck!