Executive Coach and Best-Selling Author Shereen Thor Speaks at TEDx Event on ‘The Intelligence of Being Irrational’
VALPARAISO, IN, USA, January 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best-selling author and executive coach, Shereen Thor, spoke at TEDxValparaisoUniversity where the theme was “Spark Your Imagination” on Friday, January 20.
On selection for the thought leadership event, Thor remarked, “It’s a great honor to be a part of this incredible TEDx event.” Her topic will be being true to one’s so-called “irrational” desires.
Thor says, “When you honor those irrational impulses, you rebel against the part of you that seeks approval and falls prey to the status quo. Compliance can set you on an unintended life path, leading to deep dissatisfaction and suppressed happiness.”
- See also Thor’s free 'Happiness Cheat Sheet' at ShereenThor.com.
“In today’s post-pandemic climate where people are pivoting, rethinking careers and lifestyles, this issue is relevant and needed now more than ever,” Thor adds.
“I hope that everyone who hears this TEDx talk changes their life by making a small act of personal rebellion. Listen to your heart, speak your truth, and take that daring first step of doing that “irrational” something they’ve always desired to do.”
Thor’s talk can be streamed at www.facebook.com/TEDxValparaisoUniversity and online at TED.com, YouTube Channels @TED and @TEDx, and on her website ShereenThor.com.
About Shereen Thor
Shereen Thor is a comedian turned executive coach who has shared the stage with world influencers, Prince Harry and Serena Williams. Thor combines hope and humor to create transformation. The best-selling author and TEDx speaker has been helping people around the world unsubscribe from toxic societal norms for over fifteen years. Thor is a Los Angeles native who now calls Indianapolis, Indiana home with her husband and two children.
Follow Shereen on ShereenThor.com, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
About TEDx, x = independently organized event
In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)
- Event Information at TEDxvalparaisouniversity.com
About TED
TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, often in the form of short talks delivered by leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED Conferences, intimate TED Salons and thousands of independently organized TEDx events around the world. Videos of these talks are made available, free, on TED.com and other platforms. Audio versions of TED Talks are published to TED Talks Daily, available on all podcast platforms.
Follow TED on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and on LinkedIn.
Tanya Porquez
On selection for the thought leadership event, Thor remarked, “It’s a great honor to be a part of this incredible TEDx event.” Her topic will be being true to one’s so-called “irrational” desires.
Thor says, “When you honor those irrational impulses, you rebel against the part of you that seeks approval and falls prey to the status quo. Compliance can set you on an unintended life path, leading to deep dissatisfaction and suppressed happiness.”
- See also Thor’s free 'Happiness Cheat Sheet' at ShereenThor.com.
“In today’s post-pandemic climate where people are pivoting, rethinking careers and lifestyles, this issue is relevant and needed now more than ever,” Thor adds.
“I hope that everyone who hears this TEDx talk changes their life by making a small act of personal rebellion. Listen to your heart, speak your truth, and take that daring first step of doing that “irrational” something they’ve always desired to do.”
Thor’s talk can be streamed at www.facebook.com/TEDxValparaisoUniversity and online at TED.com, YouTube Channels @TED and @TEDx, and on her website ShereenThor.com.
About Shereen Thor
Shereen Thor is a comedian turned executive coach who has shared the stage with world influencers, Prince Harry and Serena Williams. Thor combines hope and humor to create transformation. The best-selling author and TEDx speaker has been helping people around the world unsubscribe from toxic societal norms for over fifteen years. Thor is a Los Angeles native who now calls Indianapolis, Indiana home with her husband and two children.
Follow Shereen on ShereenThor.com, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
About TEDx, x = independently organized event
In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TED Talks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)
- Event Information at TEDxvalparaisouniversity.com
About TED
TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, often in the form of short talks delivered by leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED Conferences, intimate TED Salons and thousands of independently organized TEDx events around the world. Videos of these talks are made available, free, on TED.com and other platforms. Audio versions of TED Talks are published to TED Talks Daily, available on all podcast platforms.
Follow TED on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and on LinkedIn.
Tanya Porquez
+1 424-216-6560
engage@shereenthor.com
Thor International Inc.
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram