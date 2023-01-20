Bombardier Announces Closing of its New Issuance of Senior Notes due 2029

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Inc. (“Bombardier”) today announced that it has successfully closed its previously announced offering of US$750 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Notes due 2029 (the “New Notes”). The New Notes carry a coupon of 7.50% per annum, mature on February 1, 2029 and were sold at 100.000% of par.



Bombardier intends to use the proceeds of the offering of the New Notes, together with cash on hand, (i) to fund the redemption of all of its outstanding 7.500% Senior Notes due 2024, (ii) to finance the offer to purchase of up to $354 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 7.50% Senior Notes due 2025, and/or for the payment of other indebtedness, and (iii) for the payment of related fees and expenses.

