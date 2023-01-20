Oak Valley Bancorp Reports 4th Quarter Results and Announces Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- OAKDALE, Calif., Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ: OVLY) (the “Company”), the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank and their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, recently reported unaudited consolidated financial results. For the three months ended December 31, 2022, consolidated net income was $9,475,000 or $1.15 per diluted share (EPS), as compared to $6,800,000, or $0.83 EPS, for the prior quarter and $3,466,000, or $0.42 EPS for the same period a year ago. Consolidated net income for the year ended December 31, 2022, totaled $22,902,000, or $2.79 EPS, representing an increase of 40.2% compared to $16,337,000 or $2.00 EPS for 2021. The increase in QTD and YTD earnings is mainly due to rising net interest income and a loan loss provision reversal of $1,550,000 recorded during the fourth quarter.



“We are excited to report a truly outstanding financial performance for the quarter and the year. Our team’s dedication to serving our clients’ needs, expanding banking relationships, and delivering a premier banking experience has proven to resonate with clients – time and time again,” stated Chris Courtney, Chief Executive Officer.

Net interest income was $19,113,000 and $60,076,000 for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, compared to $16,772,000 during the prior quarter, $11,309,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, and $48,835,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increases over prior periods are mainly attributable to increased yields on all earning assets resulting from recent FOMC rate hikes. In addition, gross core loans, excluding PPP loans, grew by $84.4 million and the book value of the investment security portfolio grew by $264.1 million during the year. These increases were offset in part by the decrease in PPP loan interest and fees, as outstanding balances have been paid down to $1.8 million as of December 31, 2022, a year-over-year reduction of $28.7 million due to SBA forgiveness payments.

Net interest margin was 4.09% and 3.32% for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, respectively, as compared to 2.55% and 3.04% for the same periods of 2021. The interest margin expansion compared to the prior periods was the result of deploying cash balances into higher yielding investments and loans, deposit interest rates remaining relatively flat, and the aforementioned positive impact of FOMC rate hikes on earning asset yield.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, totaled $1,421,000 and $5,571,000, respectively, compared to $1,611,000 during the prior quarter, $1,542,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021, and $5,426,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to a gain of $274,000 from market value changes on a limited partnership equity investment recorded in the third quarter, which consequently resulted in a decrease in the fourth quarter.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, totaled $9,611,000 and $37,308,000, respectively, compared to $9,370,000 during the prior quarter, $8,877,000 for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $33,219,000 for the year ended December 31, 2021. The fourth quarter and year-to-date increases compared to prior periods correspond to staffing expense, general operating costs related to servicing the growing loan and deposit portfolios, and a decrease in deferred costs associated with funded loans which is recorded against salary expense.

Total assets were $1.97 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $6.4 million over September 30, 2022, and $4.4 million over December 31, 2021. Gross loans were $915.8 million as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $3.5 million from September 30, 2022, and $55.7 million from December 31, 2021. Gross loans were impacted by PPP loan balance decreases of $3.2 million and $28.7 million, during the fourth quarter and trailing twelve months, respectively, due to SBA forgiveness payments. The Company’s total deposits were $1.81 billion as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of $16.6 million from September 30, 2022, and an increase of $7.3 million over December 31, 2021.

Non-performing assets remained at zero as of December 31, 2022, as they were as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans decreased to 1.03% at December 31, 2022, compared to 1.21% at September 30, 2022, and 1.25% at December 31, 2021. The Company recorded a $1,550,000 reversal of loan loss provisions during the fourth quarter, mainly related to a COVID-19 risk-based discretionary reserve first recorded during 2020, that was no longer required, as economic conditions have improved. Loan loss reserves relative to gross loans remain at acceptable levels consistent with our internal loan risk model and credit quality remains stable.

The Board of Directors of Oak Valley Bancorp at their January 17, 2023, meeting declared the payment of a cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock to its shareholders of record at the close of business on January 30, 2023. The payment date will be February 10, 2023 and will amount to approximately $1,321,000. This is the first dividend payment made by the Company in 2023.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 18 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, Roseville, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. The Company’s Roseville location opened in early 2022 as a Loan Production Office and as a full-service branch in December 2022.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about the corporation for which the corporation claims the protection of safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge and belief as of today and include information concerning the corporation's possible or assumed future financial condition, and its results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Those factors include fluctuations in interest rates, government policies and regulations (including monetary and fiscal policies), legislation, economic conditions, including increased energy costs in California, credit quality of borrowers, operational factors, and competition in the geographic and business areas in which the company conducts its operations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.







Oak Valley Bancorp Financial Highlights (unaudited) ($ in thousands, except per share) 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter Selected Quarterly Operating Data: 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Net interest income $ 19,113 $ 16,772 $ 13,233 $ 10,958 $ 11,309 (Reversal of) provision for loan losses (1,550 ) 200 - - (635 ) Non-interest income 1,421 1,611 1,371 1,168 1,542 Non-interest expense 9,611 9,370 9,205 9,122 8,877 Net income before income taxes 12,473 8,813 5,399 3,004 4,609 Provision for income taxes 2,998 2,013 1,141 635 1,143 Net income $ 9,475 $ 6,800 $ 4,258 $ 2,369 $ 3,466 Earnings per common share - basic $ 1.16 $ 0.83 $ 0.52 $ 0.29 $ 0.43 Earnings per common share - diluted $ 1.15 $ 0.83 $ 0.52 $ 0.29 $ 0.42 Dividends paid per common share $ - $ 0.150 $ - $ 0.150 $ - Return on average common equity 33.37 % 21.96 % 13.40 % 6.84 % 9.75 % Return on average assets 1.90 % 1.35 % 0.88 % 0.50 % 0.72 % Net interest margin (1) 4.09 % 3.61 % 2.98 % 2.51 % 2.55 % Efficiency ratio (2) 45.49 % 48.14 % 59.68 % 71.70 % 67.45 % Capital - Period End Book value per common share $ 15.33 $ 12.86 $ 14.38 $ 15.95 $ 17.31 Credit Quality - Period End Nonperforming assets/ total assets 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Loan loss reserve/ gross loans 1.03 % 1.21 % 1.19 % 1.25 % 1.25 % Period End Balance Sheet ($ in thousands) Total assets $ 1,968,346 $ 1,962,470 $ 1,991,235 $ 1,946,019 $ 1,964,478 Gross loans 915,758 912,235 907,627 858,763 860,037 Nonperforming assets - - - - - Allowance for loan losses 9,468 10,997 10,785 10,762 10,738 Deposits 1,814,297 1,830,882 1,852,502 1,799,305 1,806,966 Common equity 126,627 106,188 118,698 131,649 142,612 Non-Financial Data Full-time equivalent staff 198 209 209 206 205 Number of banking offices 18 17 17 17 17 Common Shares outstanding Period end 8,257,894 8,258,794 8,254,574 8,255,601 8,239,099 Period average - basic 8,175,871 8,172,836 8,170,291 8,157,987 8,151,250 Period average - diluted 8,213,891 8,206,342 8,201,367 8,197,275 8,188,003 Market Ratios Stock Price $ 22.65 $ 17.87 $ 17.20 $ 18.45 $ 17.40 Price/Earnings 4.93 5.41 8.23 15.67 10.31 Price/Book 1.48 1.39 1.20 1.16 1.01 (1) Ratio computed on a fully tax equivalent basis using a marginal federal tax rate of 21%. (2) Ratio computed on a fully tax equivalent basis using a marginal federal tax rate of 21%. A marginal federal/state combined tax rate of 29.56%, was used for applicable revenue YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, Profitability 2022 2021 ($ in thousands, except per share) Net interest income $ 60,076 $ 48,835 Provision for loan losses (1,350 ) (635 ) Non-interest income 5,571 5,426 Non-interest expense 37,308 33,219 Net income before income taxes 29,689 21,677 Provision for income taxes 6,787 5,340 Net income $ 22,902 $ 16,337 Earnings per share - basic $ 2.80 $ 2.01 Earnings per share - diluted $ 2.79 $ 2.00 Dividends paid per share $ 0.300 $ 0.290 Return on average equity 18.21 % 11.96 % Return on average assets 1.17 % 0.93 % Net interest margin (1) 3.32 % 3.04 % Efficiency ratio (2) 54.29 % 59.43 % Capital - Period End Book value per share $ 15.33 $ 17.31 Credit Quality - Period End Nonperforming assets/ total assets 0.00 % 0.00 % Loan loss reserve/ gross loans 1.03 % 1.25 % Period End Balance Sheet ($ in thousands) Total assets $ 1,968,346 $ 1,964,478 Gross loans 915,758 860,037 Nonperforming assets - - Allowance for loan losses 9,468 10,738 Deposits 1,814,297 1,806,966 Stockholders' equity 126,627 142,612 Non-Financial Data Full-time equivalent staff 198 205 Number of banking offices 18 17 Common Shares outstanding Period end 8,257,894 8,239,099 Period average - basic 8,169,305 8,145,028 Period average - diluted 8,204,769 8,178,740 Market Ratios Stock Price $ 22.65 $ 17.40 Price/Earnings 8.08 8.68 Price/Book 1.48 1.01 (1) Ratio computed on a fully tax equivalent basis using a marginal federal tax rate of 21%. (2) Ratio computed on a fully tax equivalent basis using a marginal federal tax rate of 21%. A marginal federal/state combined tax rate of 29.56%, was used for applicable revenue.





