Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): 1100 Block of North Capitol Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, January 14, 2023, in the 1100 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:08 pm, the suspect and victims were engaged in physical altercation at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and shot at the victims. The suspect then fled the scene. No injuries were reported.

On Thursday, January 19, 2023, 22-year-old Tavon Lucas, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).