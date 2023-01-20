Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1200 Block of Half Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Saturday, January 7, 2023, in the 1200 block of Half Street, Southeast.

At approximately 7:55 pm, members of the First District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, the members located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 20-year-old Terry Clark, of Southeast, DC.

On Friday, January 20, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force (CARFTF) arrested 31-year-old Tyriq Williams, of Northwest, DC. He is charged with First Degree Murder While Armed.

