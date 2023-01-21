Submit Release
Market leader in luxury beef moving to new warehouse in Dallas Texas to accommodate the growing business

Gisela Carillo Co-Owner of Meat Elevated by Rich Jersey LLC holds the final paperwork for the new warehouse in Dallas Texas

Meat Elevated By Rich Jersey New Warehouse Dallas Texas

Meat Elevated by Rich Jersey LLC announces new warehouse location, Dallas, TX, which was strategically chosen for quick shipments throughout the country.

USA, January 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at Meat Elevated by Rich Jersey LLC is proud to announce we are moving our primary warehouse operations to Dallas, TX. The new Dallas warehouse will: Give us increased truck and air shipping options, decrease lead time for our Texas based Wagyu Beef and Wild Boar programs and streamline sea and air cargo imports of our Elk, Venison, Rabbit and Waterfowl through the port of Houston and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport. Our office and dedicated team members will remain in Reno Nevada.

Service is our priority, and we are grateful to enhance our operations to better care for our customers who have made us a Market Leader in Luxury Beef and Specialty Protein.

Thomas Ryan
Meat Elevated by Rich Jersey LLC
