Investigation Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Investors of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY)

On July 26, 2022, Glasshouse Research published a report detailing how the company’s “management has used accounting gimmicks to obfuscate true economic earnings while concealing the decay of its core company.” Specifically, the report stated that Mercury Systems’ management has “prematurely recognized revenue on significant projects boosting both revenue and earnings unsustainably” while also using recent acquisitions to conceal true earnings “with material non-GAAP exclusions.” Additionally, the report indicated that Mercury Systems’ free-cash-flow is “grossly overstated as the company has been stifling its vendors to conserve cash.” Following this news, Mercury Systems’ stock price fell $4.87, or 7.8%, to close at $57.26 per share on July 26, 2022.

Then, on August 2, 2022, Mercury Systems reported fourth quarter 2022 revenue which was well below the amount expected from previous guidance. Mercury Systems also reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.81, missing consensus estimates by $0.17. Following this news, Mercury Systems’ stock price fell $7.67, or 13.3%, to close at $49.81 per share on August 3, 2022.

