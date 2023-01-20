Submit Release
Supreme Court will address pre-plea right to be told of potential sexually-violent-predator commitment

At the Supreme Court’s conference yesterday, actions of note included that the court will hear In re Tellez, where a Fourth District, Division One, Court of Appeal published opinion held a defendant’s counsel didn’t render ineffective assistance by failing to advise that a guilty plea could lead to a lifetime civil commitment as a sexually violent predator after service of a prison sentence.

