Opinion: AB51: To Be or Not to Be Preempted? That Is the Question.
If employers want to require California employees to arbitrate individual PAGA claims, the Viking River decision has given them the thumbs up. Further, as we await a final decision on AB 51, now is a good time for employers to review and update their existing arbitration agreements to ensure that the language reflects that the agreement is entered into voluntarily, that PAGA claims are arbitrable, and that there will be no retaliation if the employee rejects the agreement.