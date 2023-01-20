Submit Release
CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD, Wis., Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIBM”) (OTCQX: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank, announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the year ending December 31, 2022. Operating results for the year were dominated by rising net interest income and related net interest margins; continued asset quality strength; recoveries of prior loan losses; and the difficult operating environment for mortgage banking. Net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, was $3.7 million, or $2.97 basic and $2.16 diluted earnings per share, compared to $6.7 million, or $5.64 basic and $4.06 diluted earnings per share, for the same period of 2021; and net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, was $0.9 million, or $0.81 basic and $0.59 diluted earnings per share, compared to $1.1 million, or $1.28 basic and $0.92 diluted earnings per share, for the same period in 2021.

   Financial highlights for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2022, include:

  • Net interest income and margin were $23.9 million and 3.27%, respectively, for the twelve-month period, compared to $23.3 million and 3.22%, respectively, in the same period of 2021; and $6.1 million and 3.32%, respectively, for the quarter, compared to $5.9 million and 3.18%, respectively, for the same period of 2021. These improvements were despite $0.8 million lower Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan fee accretion income and $0.4 million more subordinated debt interest expense in 2022, compared to the prior year. Stronger results reflect primarily higher earning asset balances and yields, and the relatively high level of non-interest bearing checking account balances. All remaining PPP loans were fully repaid in the third quarter of 2022.
  • Net mortgage banking revenues were down $9.3 million and $1.7 million for the twelve months and quarter, respectively, compared to the same periods of 2021. The change was due to a $260 million or 58% decline in loan originations for the twelve-month period compared to the prior year, as a result of average 30-year mortgage rates rising by more than 250 basis points from 2021 to 2022 and the dramatic competitive tightening of pricing margins across the mortgage banking industry.
  • As of December 31, 2022, non-performing assets, restructured loans, and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets and nonaccrual loans to total loans were 0.20% and 0.16%, respectively, compared to 0.21% and 0.14%, respectively, on December 31, 2021. In addition, net recoveries resulting from collections of loans previously charged off were 0.33% of average loans for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2022; combined with ongoing collections and pay-offs of classified assets there was a reversal of loan losses of $0.6 million for the quarter. Reversals of loan losses were $0.9 million for the year, compared to $1.2 million for the same period in 2021, with the primary difference being the improved environmental factors during 2021 compared to its prior period.
  • Since December 31, 2021, the Fed has increased their target fed funds rate by 450 basis points putting pressure on deposit mix over the shorter term. Over the year 2022, time deposit balances have increased $32 million versus a decrease of $30 million in money market accounts, and interest bearing checking were up $13 million versus a decline of $5 million in non-interest bearing checking accounts. The current high level of short-term interest rates is a strong force for these ongoing trends of deposit balances shifting from lower cost to higher cost in the banking industry.
  • On December 19, 2022, CIBM redeemed 5,830 shares of Series A Preferred Stock for a total price of $4.8 million or $825 per share. The redemption was at a total discount of $146,000 to the carrying value for the preferred shares which is added to net income in the per share earnings allocated to common shareholder calculation.

Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, CIBM’s President and CEO, commented, “Rising interest rates and housing affordability have severely impacted mortgage origination volumes. In a recent press release, we highlighted steps we have taken to enhance revenue generation and efficiencies in our Mortgage Division while the mortgage origination industry consolidates. At the same time, rising interest rates supported rising net interest margins, and ongoing collection activity related to classified loans and previously charged-off loans enhanced our operating results and financial condition.”

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates ten banking offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana, and has mortgage loan officers and/or offices in eight states. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as “may,” “project,” “are confident,” “should be,” “intend,” “predict,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine’s operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.

There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.

Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine’s control, include but are not limited to:

  • operating, legal, execution, credit, market, security (including cyber), and regulatory risks;
  • economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine’s banking business;
  • the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and
  • the risk that CIB Marine’s analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.
These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.


CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data
                 
  At or for the
  Quarters Ended   12 Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
    2022     2022     2022     2022     2021       2022     2021  
  (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Selected Statement of Operations Data:                
Interest and dividend income $ 7,808   $ 7,234   $ 6,411   $ 5,879   $ 6,244     $ 27,332   $ 25,059  
Interest expense   1,664     823     517     413     387       3,417     1,796  
Net interest income   6,144     6,411     5,894     5,466     5,857       23,915     23,263  
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses   (642 )   34     40     (325 )   (502 )     (893 )   (1,195 )
Net interest income after provision for                
(reversal of) loan losses   6,786     6,377     5,854     5,791     6,359       24,808     24,458  
Noninterest income (1)   791     1,313     1,660     1,705     2,718       5,469     15,071  
Noninterest expense   6,316     6,311     6,374     6,262     7,641       25,263     30,377  
Income before income taxes   1,261     1,379     1,140     1,234     1,436       5,014     9,152  
Income tax expense   351     352     251     334     336       1,288     2,480  
Net income $ 910   $ 1,027   $ 889   $ 900   $ 1,100     $ 3,726   $ 6,672  
                 
Common Share Data:                
Basic net income per share (2) $ 0.81   $ 0.78   $ 0.68   $ 0.69   $ 1.28     $ 2.97   $ 5.64  
Diluted net income per share (2)   0.59     0.57     0.49     0.50     0.92       2.16     4.06  
Dividend   0.00     0.00     0.00     0.00     0.00       0.00     0.00  
Tangible book value per share (3)   53.19     52.24     53.68     54.53     57.06       53.19     57.06  
Book value per share (3)   51.39     49.78     51.22     52.07     54.55       51.39     54.55  
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   1,308,279     1,308,752     1,307,289     1,295,573     1,287,438       1,303,859     1,280,259  
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   1,796,947     1,797,721     1,798,002     1,792,181     1,784,005       1,795,037     1,778,294  
Financial Condition Data:                
Total assets $ 752,997   $ 762,965   $ 774,356   $ 764,641   $ 745,393     $ 752,997   $ 745,393  
Loans   577,303     564,841     549,175     529,212     543,819       577,303     543,819  
Allowance for loan losses   (7,894 )   (8,061 )   (8,010 )   (8,011 )   (8,352 )     (7,894 )   (8,352 )
Investment securities   124,421     127,954     122,483     109,533     106,647       124,421     106,647  
Deposits   628,869     633,234     642,500     631,953     618,991       628,869     618,991  
Borrowings   34,485     37,168     37,693     36,789     27,049       34,485     27,049  
Stockholders' equity   83,503     87,228     89,111     89,931     91,780       83,503     91,780  
Financial Ratios and Other Data:                
Performance Ratios:                
Net interest margin (4)   3.32 %   3.45 %   3.23 %   3.05 %   3.18 %     3.27 %   3.22 %
Net interest spread (5)   3.02 %   3.29 %   3.14 %   2.98 %   3.10 %     3.10 %   3.13 %
Noninterest income to average assets (6)   0.41 %   0.72 %   0.91 %   0.97 %   1.43 %     0.75 %   2.00 %
Noninterest expense to average assets   3.27 %   3.24 %   3.34 %   3.35 %   3.98 %     3.30 %   4.02 %
Efficiency ratio (7)   91.13 %   80.73 %   83.52 %   85.98 %   88.87 %     85.17 %   79.10 %
Earnings on average assets (8)   0.47 %   0.53 %   0.47 %   0.48 %   0.57 %     0.49 %   0.88 %
Earnings on average equity (9)   4.15 %   4.52 %   3.96 %   3.98 %   4.47 %     4.15 %   6.37 %
Asset Quality Ratios:                
Nonaccrual loans to loans (10)   0.16 %   0.13 %   0.22 %   0.13 %   0.14 %     0.16 %   0.14 %
Nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and                
loans 90 days or more past due and still                
accruing to total loans (10)   0.20 %   0.17 %   0.28 %   0.20 %   0.21 %     0.20 %   0.21 %
Nonperforming assets, restructured loans                
and loans 90 days or more past due and still                
accruing to total assets (10)   0.20 %   0.18 %   0.25 %   0.19 %   0.21 %     0.20 %   0.21 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (10)   1.37 %   1.43 %   1.46 %   1.51 %   1.54 %     1.37 %   1.54 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans,                
restructured loans and loans 90 days or                
more past due and still accruing (10)   684.06 %   852.11 %   512.48 %   742.45 %   726.26 %     684.06 %   726.26 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized                
to average loans (10)   -0.33 %   -0.01 %   0.03 %   0.01 %   -0.11 %     -0.08 %   -0.08 %
Capital Ratios:                
Total equity to total assets   11.09 %   11.43 %   11.51 %   11.76 %   12.31 %     11.09 %   12.31 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   15.71 %   16.42 %   16.85 %   17.52 %   15.53 %     15.71 %   15.53 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   12.78 %   13.48 %   13.85 %   14.43 %   14.28 %     12.78 %   14.28 %
Leverage capital ratio   9.73 %   10.16 %   10.20 %   10.27 %   10.22 %     9.73 %   10.22 %
Other Data:                
Number of employees (full-time equivalent)   189     166     159     172     177       189     177  
Number of banking facilities   10     10     10     10     10       10     10  
                 
 
(1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities.
(2) Net income available to common stockholders in the calculation of earnings per share includes the difference between the carrying amount less the consideration paid for redeemed preferred stock of $0.1 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 and $0.5 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.
(3) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards.
(4) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets.
(5) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities.
(7) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities.
(8) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets.
(9) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity.
(10) Excludes loans held for sale.


CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
           
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
    2022     2022     2022     2022     2021  
  (Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares)
Assets          
Cash and due from banks $ 19,667   $ 36,454   $ 68,097   $ 88,605   $ 59,184  
Reverse repurchase agreements   -     -     -     -     -  
Securities available for sale   122,292     125,830     120,265     107,237     104,240  
Equity securities at fair value   2,129     2,124     2,218     2,296     2,407  
Loans held for sale   5,057     6,471     7,519     9,567     9,859  
           
Loans   577,303     564,841     549,175     529,212     543,819  
Allowance for loan losses   (7,894 )   (8,061 )   (8,010 )   (8,011 )   (8,352 )
Net loans   569,409     556,780     541,165     521,201     535,467  
           
Federal Home Loan Bank Stock   1,897     1,897     2,897     3,140     3,140  
Premises and equipment, net   4,081     4,159     4,138     4,226     4,200  
Accrued interest receivable   1,915     1,807     1,644     1,611     1,605  
Deferred tax assets, net   16,273     16,977     16,142     15,758     14,731  
Other real estate owned, net   375     403     403     403     403  
Bank owned life insurance   6,076     6,040     6,002     5,966     5,930  
Goodwill and other intangible assets   87     92     98     103     109  
Other assets   3,739     3,931     3,768     4,528     4,118  
Total Assets $ 752,997   $ 762,965   $ 774,356   $ 764,641   $ 745,393  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing demand $ 115,186   $ 134,765   $ 129,457   $ 124,724   $ 120,479  
Interest-bearing demand   76,918     79,306     66,495     67,362     63,693  
Savings   260,159     254,146     287,159     294,255     289,943  
Time   176,606     165,017     159,389     145,612     144,876  
Total deposits   628,869     633,234     642,500     631,953     618,991  
Short-term borrowings   24,789     27,480     28,013     27,117     27,049  
Long-term borrowings   9,696     9,688     9,680     9,672     -  
Accrued interest payable   554     227     287     144     100  
Other liabilities   5,586     5,108     4,765     5,824     7,473  
Total liabilities   669,494     675,737     685,245     674,710     653,613  
           
Stockholders' Equity          
Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; 14,633 shares and 20,463 shares of series A and 1,610 shares and 1,610 shares of series B; convertible; $16.2 million and $22.1 million aggregate liquidation preference, respectively   13,806     18,762     18,762     18,762     18,762  
Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 1,323,547 and 1,306,660 issued shares; 1,309,478 and 1,292,591 outstanding shares at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (1)   1,324     1,324     1,324     1,318     1,307  
Capital surplus   180,777     180,664     180,544     180,431     180,360  
Accumulated deficit   (105,025 )   (106,081 )   (107,108 )   (107,997 )   (108,897 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net   (6,845 )   (6,907 )   (3,877 )   (2,049 )   782  
Treasury stock, 14,791 shares on December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (2)   (534 )   (534 )   (534 )   (534 )   (534 )
Total stockholders' equity   83,503     87,228     89,111     89,931     91,780  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 752,997   $ 762,965   $ 774,356   $ 764,641   $ 745,393  
           
(1) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 58,897 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at December 31, 2022 and 66,299 shares at December 31, 2021.
(2) Treasury stock includes 722 shares held by subsidiary bank CIBM Bank.


CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
                 
  At or for the
  Quarters Ended   12 Months Ended
  December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
    2022     2022     2022     2022     2021       2022     2021  
  (Dollars in thousands)
                 
Interest Income                
Loans $ 6,426   $ 6,029   $ 5,542   $ 5,254   $ 5,572     $ 23,251   $ 22,325  
Loans held for sale   63     96     90     58     131       307     536  
Securities   948     826     683     537     516       2,994     2,131  
Other investments   371     283     96     30     25       780     67  
Total interest income   7,808     7,234     6,411     5,879     6,244       27,332     25,059  
                 
Interest Expense                
Deposits   1,452     662     384     350     379       2,848     1,747  
Short-term borrowings   91     40     12     7     8       150     49  
Long-term borrowings   121     121     121     56     0       419     0  
Total interest expense   1,664     823     517     413     387       3,417     1,796  
Net interest income   6,144     6,411     5,894     5,466     5,857       23,915     23,263  
Provision for (reversal of) loan losses   (642 )   34     40     (325 )   (502 )     (893 )   (1,195 )
Net interest income after provision for                
(reversal of) loan losses   6,786     6,377     5,854     5,791     6,359       24,808     24,458  
                 
Noninterest Income                
Deposit service charges   82     86     92     88     95       348     366  
Other service fees   15     18     71     25     23       129     141  
Mortgage banking revenue, net   597     1,126     1,268     1,430     2,300       4,421     13,672  
Other income   117     147     141     212     185       617     843  
Net gains on sale of securities available for sale   0     0     0     0     0       0     0  
Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities   4     (93 )   (78 )   (112 )   (23 )     (279 )   (71 )
Net gains (loss) on sale of SBA loans   0     0     126     31     120       157     271  
Net gains (losses) on sale of assets and (writedowns)   (24 )   29     40     31     18       76     (151 )
Total noninterest income   791     1,313     1,660     1,705     2,718       5,469     15,071  
                 
Noninterest Expense                
Compensation and employee benefits   4,061     4,240     4,175     4,229     5,334       16,705     21,825  
Equipment   466     396     439     442     446       1,743     1,599  
Occupancy and premises   399     390     408     422     400       1,619     1,672  
Data Processing   202     205     171     166     167       744     638  
Federal deposit insurance   70     58     51     52     51       231     192  
Professional services   415     244     284     224     353       1,167     1,161  
Telephone and data communication   66     61     60     61     67       248     253  
Insurance   85     74     74     85     72       318     270  
Other expense   552     643     712     581     751       2,488     2,767  
Total noninterest expense   6,316     6,311     6,374     6,262     7,641       25,263     30,377  
Income from operations                
before income taxes   1,261     1,379     1,140     1,234     1,436       5,014     9,152  
Income tax expense   351     352     251     334     336       1,288     2,480  
Net income   910     1,027     889     900     1,100       3,726     6,672  
Preferred stock dividend   0     0     0     0     0       0     0  
Discount from repurchase of preferred stock   146     0     0     0     546       146     546  
Net income allocated to                
common stockholders $ 1,056   $ 1,027   $ 889   $ 900   $ 1,646     $ 3,872   $ 7,218  
                 

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:
J. Brian Chaffin, President & CEO
(217) 355-0900
brian.chaffin@cibmbank.com


