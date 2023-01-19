The visit of the government delegation of the Russian Federation started to Turkmenistan

On January 19 of this year, a representative delegation of the Russian Federation headed by the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin arrived in Turkmenistan on an official visit.

On the same day, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin visited the Joint Turkmen-Russian Secondary School named after A.S. Pushkin.

During his speech to the staff and students of the school, the guest noted that in recent years, relations between Turkmenistan and Russia have received a powerful impetus in the development and reached a qualitatively new level. As emphasized, within the framework of bilateral humanitarian cooperation, special attention is paid to the field of education. This is one of the evidence of the two states' unwavering commitment to the traditional bonds of friendship and mutual readiness to build up a mutually beneficial partnership.

During the visit, the Russian delegation took part in the work of the Turkmen-Russian business forum. Among the high-ranking guests of the forum were the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin, the President of the Republic of Tatarstan of the Russian Federation Rustam Minnikhanov, who is in our country on a working visit, and the heads of a number of other constituent entities of the Russian Federation. The business event was also attended by heads and leading specialists of government structures of the Russian Federation, sectoral ministries, government agencies and non-profit organizations, universities, large companies and enterprises specializing in various areas of economic activity.

In the first half of the day, the members of the delegations held the meetings in the "round table" format, during which an interested exchange of views took place on new opportunities for cooperation in the field of industrial cooperation and construction production, innovative and information technologies, as well as on trends and ways of bilateral cooperation in the transport and logistics sector. The subject of a detailed discussion was the issues of Turkmen-Russian cooperation through educational institutions. Meetings were also held between a number of ministries and sectoral departments of the two countries, within which issues of further expanding effective contacts in various fields were considered.