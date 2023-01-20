Submit Release
Lane Restriction Next Week on Route 11 in Bloomsburg, Columbia County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a lane restriction next week on Route 11 southbound in Bloomsburg, Columbia County for a bridge inspection.

On Tuesday, January 24 through Friday, January 27, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) bridge inspection crew will be inspecting the truss bridge that spans Fishing Creek, near the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. Work will be completed during daylight hours and is weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.
 
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

 

