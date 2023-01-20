Lane Restriction Next Week on Route 11 in Bloomsburg, Columbia County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a lane restriction next week on Route 11 southbound in Bloomsburg, Columbia County for a bridge inspection.

On Tuesday, January 24 through Friday, January 27, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) bridge inspection crew will be inspecting the truss bridge that spans Fishing Creek, near the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. Work will be completed during daylight hours and is weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.



MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov.

