Route 978 Millers Run Road Drilling Monday, Tuesday in South Fayette Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling operations on Millers Run Road (Route 3026/Route 978) in South Fayette Township, Allegheny County will occur Monday and Tuesday, January 23-24 weather permitting.

Drilling work requiring lane and shoulder restrictions will occur from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day on Millers Run Road at the intersection with Battle Ridge Road. Crews from Allprobe Environmental, Inc. will conduct the drilling operations.

Please use caution if traveling in the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

