Route 148 Walnut Street Lane Restrictions Start Monday in McKeesport

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing lane restrictions on Route 148 (Walnut Street) in the City of McKeesport, Allegheny County will begin Monday, January 23 weather permitting.

Lane restrictions on Route 148 between 11th Street and 12th Street weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through late February. Crews from Wilson Excavating will conduct sewer installation work.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Mike Bartos at 412-694-5934.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

