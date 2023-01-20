Submit Release
Route 168 Centennial Avenue Gas Line Installation Begins Monday in New Galilee

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line installation on Route 168 (Centennial Avenue) in New Galilee Borough, Beaver County will begin Monday, January 23 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur weekdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. through late March on Route 168 between Route 351 and Washington Street as crews from R&R Pipeline conduct gas line installation work for Columbia Gas.

PennDOT is not involved in this work and is providing this information as a public service announcement only. For additional information contact Abigail Sullivan at 724-650-7741.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

