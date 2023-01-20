Submit Release
McMinn Co. Man Indicted in TBI Drug Overdose Investigation

MCMINN COUNTY – A McMinn County man faces a felony charge following a TBI investigation into a 2021 drug-related death.

Authorities began investigating the incident in late April 2021, shortly after law enforcement officers in McMinn County found 20-year-old Jacob Aaron Crisp unresponsive from a suspected drug overdose. Despite medical treatment, Crisp died three days later, from what an autopsy revealed to be a methamphetamine-related overdose. During the investigation, agents determined Koby Alexander Wyatt (DOB 9-26-2000) facilitated Crisp’s drug usage and transported him to obtain the substances that caused his death.

On Tuesday, the McMinn County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Wyatt with one count of Facilitation of 2nd Degree Murder. Agents arrested Wyatt Wednesday and booked him into the McMinn County Jail, where, at the time of this release, he was being held on $150,000 bond.

