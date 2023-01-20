Submit Release
Authorities Searching for Reentry Participant Who Walked Away from Bakersfield Facility

BAKERSFIELD – California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for John Ross, who walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program (MCRP) facility in Bakersfield this morning.

At approximately 9 a.m., CDCR agents received a notification that there was an alarm on Ross’s monitoring device. MCRP staff launched a search and determined he was not in the facility. Within minutes, agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety were dispatched to locate and apprehend Ross and notification was made to local law enforcement.

Ross, 33, is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 186 pounds and has distinctive tattoos on his face. He was received by CDCR on May 19, 2022 from Kern County and sentenced to two years for second-degree robbery and buying/receiving a stolen vehicle/trailer/construction equipment.

Anyone who sees Ross or has any knowledge of his whereabouts should immediately contact law enforcement or call 911.

The MCRP allows eligible offenders committed to state prison to serve the end of their sentences in the re-entry center and provides them the programs and tools necessary to transition from custody to the community. It is a voluntary program for male offenders who have approximately one year left to serve. The program links offenders to a range of community-based rehabilitative services that assist with substance use disorders, mental health care, medical care, employment, education, housing, family reunification and social support.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

