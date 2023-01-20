Eltropy Receives Patent for Video Notary to Further Innovation in Video Banking

Tim Pranger, Ryanne Mayers, Eric Roy, Jed Taylor

Breakthrough technology speeds up the notary process for loan officers and others who serve as notaries at community financial institutions via Video Banking

We replicate a branch on video including new accounts, loans, and check deposits. With the essential nature of notary services added, Eltropy has become the unquestioned leader in Video Banking.” — Jed Taylor, Chief Product Officer at Eltropy