Secretary Fontes Meets With Business Leaders, County Officials, And Voting Groups As Session Begins

PHOENIX – Secretary Fontes has been busy speaking with business leaders, county officials, and legislators at the onset of the new legislative session in an ongoing effort to emphasize strong partnerships between the Arizona business community, county departments, voting rights organizations, and the Secretary of State's Office.

On Monday Secretary Fontes proudly participated in the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. march in Phoenix, where he engaged with community leaders and voting rights groups.

On Wednesday, Secretary Fontes attended the 2023 Annual CSA (County Supervisors Association) Legislative Reception where he met with County Supervisors, State Legislators, and business executives.

Thursday, the Secretary made remarks at the Arizona Lodging & Tourism Association breakfast. In his prepared remarks, Secretary Fontes shared in part:

"I will prioritize an administration whose business services move at the speed of business, not the pace of government. For example, as Maricopa County Recorder, one of my earlier initiatives was narrowing the time it took to record property documents with the county after transactions such as a home or commercial building sale. We took it down from several weeks to 72 hours, allowing deals to close faster. This type of government efficiency greases the skids of our state's entrepreneurs and boosts our economy. "Arizona is able to compete in large part for events like the Super Bowl due to the efforts of people like Kim Sabow and organizations like Arizona Lodging and Tourism Association. You uplift our Arizona brand, help us to guarantee quality and measured policies that are inclusive and representative of all Arizonans, and we thank you."

The Secretary also held his first of what will be bi-monthly conference calls with County Recorders and Election Officials across the state to guarantee cohesion and open communication as planning begins for Arizona's next elections.

Today, Secretary Fontes was the Keynote speaker at the Chandler Chamber of Commerce meeting where he discussed Arizona election policy priorities, their economic impacts, and his goals for increasing efficiencies for businesses that register documents at the Secretary's Office through the implementation of the online Business One Stop program.