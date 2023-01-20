Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,283 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,839 in the last 365 days.

PaxMedica to Present at the Jan 26th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

Presentation on Thursday, January 26th, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST


TARRYTOWN, NY, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of novel anti-purinergic drug therapies ("APT") for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms, today announced that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Virtual Investor Summit on January 26th

Event:   Q1 Investor Summit

Date:   Thursday, January 26th, 2023

Presentation:   January 26th at 1:30 PM ET 

Location:  https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_LRZ8iM38TTCNpbbgvkUvCA 

  •       The theme is 25 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market
  •       1x1s will be available for qualified investors
  •       The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About PaxMedica

PaxMedica is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies ("APT") for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms, ranging from neurodevelopmental disorders, including Autism Spectrum Disorder ("ASD"), to Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome ("ME/CFS"), a debilitating physical and cognitive disorder believed to be viral in origin and now with rising incidence globally due to the long term effects of SARS-CoV-2 ("COVID-19"). One of PaxMedica's primary points of focus is the development and testing of its lead program, PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin, in the treatment of ASD and the advancement of the clinical understanding of using that agent against other disorders such as ME/CFS and Long COVID-19 Syndrome, a clinical diagnosis in individuals who have been previously infected with COVID-19. For more information, please visit: www.paxmedica.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 30 companies and over 120 institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Technology, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate. Contact: emily@investorsummitgroup.com

Contacts:

ir@paxmedica.com

Stephanie Prince
PCG Advisory
sprince@pcgadvisory.com
(646) 863-6341


You just read:

PaxMedica to Present at the Jan 26th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.