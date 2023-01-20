CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GNRC, IREN and GOTU: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 20, 2023 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC

This lawsuit is on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Generac Holdings Inc. common stock between April 29, 2021, and November 1, 2022, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 30, 2023

According to the filed complaint, (1) despite defendant's claims that "safety is paramount", Generac's SnapRS units, which are components for rapidly shutting down solar devices in certain dangerous situations, were defective; (2) Generac did not timely record warranty liabilities resulting from the defective SnapRS units; and, (3) despite assurances to the contrary, the Company's sales to channel partners were highly concentrated in a single partner.

Iris Energy Limited IREN

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Iris ordinary shares pursuant and/or traceable to the documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about November 17, 2021; and/or (b) Iris securities between November 17, 2021 and November 1, 2022, both dates inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 13, 2023

According to the filed complaint, (i) certain of Iris's Bitcoin miners, owned through its wholly-owned special purpose vehicles, were unlikely to produce sufficient cash flow to service their respective debt financing obligations; (ii) accordingly, Iris's use of equipment financing agreements to procure Bitcoin miners was not as sustainable as defendants had represented; (iii) the foregoing was likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's business, operations, and financial condition; and (iv) as a result, documents issues in connection with the Company's initial public offering and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. F/K/A Gsx Techedu Inc. GOTU

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Gaotu American depository shares between March 5, 2021 and July 23, 2021, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 28, 2023

According to the filed complaint, (1) China was barring tutoring for profit in core school subjects, and this policy change would restrict foreign investment in a sector that had become essential to success in Chinese school exams; and (2) the impact such regulations would have on Gaotu's operations and profitability and the value of Company securities.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

