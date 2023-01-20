Innovation Corridor Set to Change the Face of Mansfield and the South of DFW Region

The Mansfield Innovation Community will feature 240,000 square feet of office, retail, and mixed-use development.

Dallas, TX January 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The City of Mansfield and Admiral Legacy Investments are bringing the city’s innovation vision to reality by developing The Mansfield Innovation Community (The MIC).

Mansfield City Council agreed to this partnership at a recent meeting. The city is allocating 18-acres of property, at Heritage and Regency parkways, owned by the Mansfield Economic Development Corporation for the project. This will be the epicenter of the Mansfield Innovation Corridor with one-million square feet of master-planned community developed in phases, offering 240,000 square feet of Class A+ offices/collaborative space, retail, corporate residence together with parks, trails, education, innovation hub, and corporate headquarters.

“This is an exciting start to realize the vision for an innovation corridor and will promote regional economic development and stimulate business and commercial activity,” said Mansfield Mayor Michael Evans.

The City of Mansfield’s vision for this corridor is to create a meaningful and identifiable regional business hub, said Jason Moore, Mansfield Economic Development Corporation Executive Director.

“The MIC is a lifestyle and workstyle hub where problem solvers can join forces to put their ideas, discoveries, and ventures to work in unprecedented ways,” said Ese Aihie, Admiral Legacy Investments President. “Our goal is to build an eco-system that fosters innovation by linking educational institutions, incubators, accelerators, businesses, and investors to create pathways for the future workforce.”

The MIC Project is expected to break ground in the Spring of 2024 and Phase 1 which includes Class A+ offices will be open by the summer of 2025.

About the City of Mansfield

Mansfield is a dynamic, growing community with a rich history and a bright future. This fast-growing urban City is strategically located in the south-central portion of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Mansfield has been named one of the fastest growing regions in the metroplex, with a growing white-collar workforce of over 70%.

About Admiral Legacy

Admiral Legacy is a privately held commercial real estate investment and development company. We focus our development processes on the principles of innovation, integrity, community, collaboration, and sustainability, while transforming the neighborhoods which it develops. Admiral Legacy focuses on setting new standards for live-work-play-learn environments developed in urban communities.

