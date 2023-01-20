Georgia Trend: Ernest LaMont Greer is on the '100 Most Influential' List Again

Ernest LaMont Greer, co-president of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was named to the Georgia Trend 2023 "100 Most Influential Georgians" list honoring business, education, and civic leaders making an impact on the state for the second year in a row.

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ernest LaMont Greer, co-president of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was named to the Georgia Trend 2023 "100 Most Influential Georgians" list honoring business, education, and civic leaders making an impact on the state for the second year in a row.

In a feature of 2023 winners, Georgia Trend noted that, "Greer's dedication was celebrated several times in recent months, including his induction into the 2022 Junior Achievement Atlanta Business Hall of Fame and receipt of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Anti-Defamation League Southeast. He is one of few Black executives at a firm ranked in the top 20 in the U.S. by The American Lawyer publication."

In addition to serving as co-president of Greenberg Traurig, Greer serves as chairman of the law firm's Washington, D.C. office. He is highly regarded for his approach to business, mentorship, diversity, and philanthropic efforts.

Georgia Trend is a state-wide business publication that covers trends in Georgia business, politics, and economics.

