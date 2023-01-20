Herbal Beauty Products Market will value USD 122.7 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Herbal Beauty Products Market Size by Product (Fragrance, Skin Care, Hair Care, and Others), By End-User (Women and Men), By Distribution Channel (Pharmacy & Drug Stores, Hypermarkets, E-Commerce, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product, end-user, distribution channel, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global Herbal Beauty Products Market Arbonne International, LLC, Hemas Holdings PLC, Klienz Herbal Pvt. Ltd., Bio Veda Action Research Co., The Himalaya Drug Company, Lotus Herbals Limited, Marc Anthony Cosmetics, Inc., Shahnaz Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd, Vasa Global Cosmetics, and Weleda AG among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide Herbal Beauty Products Market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Beauty products formulated with herbal ingredients for providing specific cosmetic benefits are referred to as herbal cosmetics. Natural beauty is a blessing, and cosmetics enhance the beauty of human beings and their personalities. In addition to the increasing demand for chemical-free products, herbal beauty products are also becoming increasingly popular due to their environmental sustainability. An increase in demand for chemical-free hair and skin products, coupled with a growing awareness of cruelty-free cosmetics products, is supporting market growth. In the aftermath of the pandemic, the lifestyle of people has improved, and people are becoming more aware of the harmful chemicals in beauty products. A switch to herbal beauty products has taken place as a result of the adverse effects of these chemicals, which have been found in beauty products. There are some factors which are hampering the growth of the market such as the presence of counterfeits in the market and the high cost of the products. A rise in the demand for herbal ingredients is being noticed for products that treat skin acne and hair disorders. As beauty brands seek to gain an edge over their rivals, they are adopting a variety of novel strategies. For example, premium brands are launching budget-friendly products, while more humble brands are introducing novel beauty products that contain exotic herbal ingredients to break into the premium product category.

Scope of Herbal Beauty Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product, End-User, Distribution Channel, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Arbonne International, LLC, Hemas Holdings PLC, Klienz Herbal Pvt. Ltd., Bio Veda Action Research Co., The Himalaya Drug Company, Lotus Herbals Limited, Marc Anthony Cosmetics, Inc., Shahnaz Ayurveda Pvt. Ltd, Vasa Global Cosmetics, and Weleda AG among others

Segmentation Analysis

Skin care is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product segment is fragrance, skin care, hair care, and others. The skin care segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. There are several reasons to use herbal beauty products, including improving the texture of the skin, increasing the glow of the skin, reducing acne, removing fine lines and slowing down ageing. Increasing awareness of the benefits of these herbal products, along with an increasing demand for cosmetics, are contributing to the growth of the skin care segment.

Women are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment is women and men. The women segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. In addition to the increased awareness of personal hygiene and self-grooming among women, the market is expected to grow. The amount that women spend on their skincare during their lifetime is extremely high compared to what men spend on their skin and hair. In order to target women customers, many manufacturers are launching new products.

Hypermarkets are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The distribution channel segment is pharmacy & drug stores, hypermarkets, e-commerce, and others. The hypermarket segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. A high level of services is provided by trained employees in these stores who work very creatively and are generally competent to provide customers with a high quality of service that ultimately increases the salability of the products. A number of key players are expanding their store locations in lucrative markets, including Walmart, Aldi, Target, and SPAR.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the herbal beauty market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. There has been an increase in the market in North America due to the high amount of disposable income. A growing awareness of natural ingredients-based products and the long-term benefits that these products can provide is driving the market in North America. Moreover, rising awareness among consumers about the benefits of using herbal products is boosting regional market growth.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's herbal beauty products market size was valued at USD 5.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030.

A growing awareness of organic cosmetics is making herbal beauty products more appealing. The growing demand for herbal beauty products is creating opportunities.

China

China’s herbal beauty products market size was valued at USD 6.24 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 9.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030.

In China, the rising demand for organic products is propelling the growth of the market in the country. For example, facial masks containing snail cream from China are soaring in popularity.

India

India's herbal beauty products market size was valued at USD 4.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Green-label skincare cosmetics are expected to be in high demand among health-conscious consumers, resulting in rapid market growth. Growing demand for herbal and natural cosmetics also provides key players with the opportunity to launch new herbal products to cater to the market.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising demand for organic beauty and personal care products among consumers.

